DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM) and Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) and Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO). The two are both Broadcasting – TV companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHX Media Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Tribune Media Company 46 2.02 N/A 4.41 10.52

In table 1 we can see DHX Media Ltd. and Tribune Media Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DHX Media Ltd. and Tribune Media Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHX Media Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tribune Media Company 0.00% 17.7% 7.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DHX Media Ltd. and Tribune Media Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DHX Media Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tribune Media Company 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DHX Media Ltd. and Tribune Media Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.59%. Comparatively, Tribune Media Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHX Media Ltd. -14.19% -12.41% -25.73% -38.35% -52.08% -23.95% Tribune Media Company 0.06% 0.43% 0.06% 18.11% 22.84% 2.16%

For the past year DHX Media Ltd. had bearish trend while Tribune Media Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Tribune Media Company beats DHX Media Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., TÃ©lÃ©magino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.