DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The two are both Broadcasting – TV companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHX Media Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Nexstar Media Group Inc. 101 1.68 N/A 8.36 12.58

In table 1 we can see DHX Media Ltd. and Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DHX Media Ltd. and Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHX Media Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 5.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for DHX Media Ltd. and Nexstar Media Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DHX Media Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s potential upside is 21.12% and its consensus price target is $123.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, Nexstar Media Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHX Media Ltd. -14.19% -12.41% -25.73% -38.35% -52.08% -23.95% Nexstar Media Group Inc. -2.96% -10.02% 20.99% 29.76% 58.19% 33.67%

For the past year DHX Media Ltd. had bearish trend while Nexstar Media Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors DHX Media Ltd.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., TÃ©lÃ©magino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 30 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 104 television stations in 62 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The companyÂ’s stations reach approximately 20.8 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.