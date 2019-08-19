DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Sarissa Capital Management LP Upped Its Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarissa Capital Management Lp acquired 74,000 shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 69.24%. The Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 1.42 million shares with $54.97M value, up from 1.34 million last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $364.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 1.76M shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: PUMA ANNOUNCED 2017 DIVIDEND ON FEB. 9 ALREADY; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel as Treatment Options for Patients With Breast Cancer Brain Metastases; 10/04/2018 – Puma, Pillsbury and GEICO Created the Most Talkworthy Marketing Campaigns; 26/04/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SPIN-OFF OF MAJORITY OF PUMA PUMG.DE STAKE HELD BY THE FRENCH GROUP TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Roche’s Perjeta Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Puma Hits New High as Kering Lets Go of Sporting-Goods Maker; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY EBIT EU310M TO EU330M, SAW EU305M TO EU325M; 12/04/2018 – Puma Still Expects Net Earnings to Improve Significantly in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Puma 1Q Net Pft EUR67.4M Vs. Pft EUR49.6M; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company has market cap of $138.97 million. It operates through three divisions: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services.

Among 6 analysts covering Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Puma Biotechnology has $70 highest and $900 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 228.68% above currents $9.38 stock price. Puma Biotechnology had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cowen & Co maintained Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) rating on Friday, March 1. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $68 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated reported 600 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 2.50 million shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp reported 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). State Street has 1.77 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 1,854 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co holds 0% or 109,069 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated reported 2.95M shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 141,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) or 243 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 19,340 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 174,291 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co owns 91,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio.