DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Its Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) stake by 16.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 186,200 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $112.28 million value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp (Put) now has $15.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 1.12M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening

Analysts expect DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, DHX Media Ltd.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 676,751 shares traded or 305.17% up from the average. DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) has declined 28.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHXM News: 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – DHX MEDIA CO-FOUNDER, STEVEN DENURE, WILL BE TRANSITIONING OUT OF HIS ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND COO WITHIN NEXT MONTH; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA’S ‘B+’ IDR FOLLOWING SONY PARTNERSHIP; 13/05/2018 – SONY MUSIC TO BUY 49% OF DHX MEDIA’S 80% STAKE IN PEANUTS; 14/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA MAY NOT ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Old West Investment Management Buys 2.3% Position in DHX Media; 18/04/2018 – DHX Media Names Aaron Ames Oper Chief; 14/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA REPORTS LARGE LICENSING OPPORTUNITIES IN TALKS; 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company has market cap of $171.54 million. It operates through three divisions: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services.

Among 3 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 6.30% above currents $116.96 stock price. Exact Sciences had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Friday, April 12. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14300 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

