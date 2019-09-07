DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Since DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.75 N/A -0.14 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.35 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DHT Holdings Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DHT Holdings Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk & Volatility

DHT Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DHT Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. DHT Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DHT Holdings Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.1% and 36.1% respectively. 0.2% are DHT Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Summary

DHT Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.