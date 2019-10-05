DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Reaches $6.88 52-Week High; Wex Has 1.43 Sentiment

The stock of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) hit a new 52-week high and has $7.50 target or 9.00% above today’s $6.88 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $967.76M company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $7.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $87.10 million more. The stock increased 6.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 6.36 million shares traded or 413.24% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wex Inc (WEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 143 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 100 trimmed and sold positions in Wex Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 41.37 million shares, up from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Wex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 79 Increased: 98 New Position: 45.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. for 68,209 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 33,637 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 3.68% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 2.53% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 197,288 shares.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.61 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 80.8 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $101.85 million for 21.14 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $967.76 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.