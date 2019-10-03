DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Reaches $6.50 After 9.00% Up Move; Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Had 6 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $7000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59.14’s average target is 12.43% above currents $52.6 stock price. Papa John’s International had 15 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Thursday, September 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Stephens. Stephens maintained the shares of PZZA in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 28 to “Buy”. See Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Buy New Target: $70.0000 Initiates Coverage On

28/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: Kalinowski Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $55.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 45.0000

The stock of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 1.01 million shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLNThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $957.08M company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $7.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DHT worth $86.14 million more.

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $957.08 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sanctions Are Cleaving The Global Shipping Fleet In Two – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With DHT Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHT) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 70,898 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s Pizza Is Overbaked – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Did Papa John’s Make the Right CEO Pick? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papa John’s International stays aggressive with expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s how much Papa Johnâ€™s will pay former CEO Steve Ritchie – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. The insider SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL bought 3,000 shares worth $141,969.