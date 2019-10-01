DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Reaches $6.38 After 7.00% Up Move; Last Week Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) Analysts

The stock of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 1.66M shares traded or 47.96% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $907.92M company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $6.83 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DHT worth $63.55 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Sophos Group Plc (LON:SOPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sophos Group Plc has GBX 490 highest and GBX 360 lowest target. GBX 456.67’s average target is 11.93% above currents GBX 408 stock price. Sophos Group Plc had 18 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 420 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. JP Morgan maintained Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) rating on Monday, July 15. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 490 target. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, July 4. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SOPH in report on Friday, May 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 15 by UBS. See Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 360.00 New Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Unchanged

15/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 480.00 New Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 375.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 385.00 New Target: GBX 480.00 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 385.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 320.00 Downgrade

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $907.92 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.87% or GBX 7.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 408. About 817,051 shares traded. Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company has market cap of 1.99 billion GBP. The firm offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It has a 75.56 P/E ratio. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution.