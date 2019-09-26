DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Reaches $6.08 After 7.00% Up Move; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lowered Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake

The stock of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 2.09 million shares traded or 97.26% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $865.91 million company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $6.51 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DHT worth $60.61M more.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 28,598 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 563,724 shares with $6.63M value, down from 592,322 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 4.01M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Com has 41,966 shares. Blair William And Communication Il reported 40,893 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 16,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset owns 369,586 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 14,418 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Liability Corp. Pitcairn Communications invested in 129,556 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com reported 16,680 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lc has 11,458 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Management Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,164 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company owns 24,320 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Management Corp Mi has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.88 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Com owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,758 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid CenturyLink’s (NYSE:CTL) Devastating 73% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Financial Situation Improving – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink closes deals to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. AT&T – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.06 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 29,512 shares to 606,322 valued at $46.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,215 shares and now owns 260,218 shares. Nasdaq 100 Shares (QQQ) was raised too.

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crude Tanker Market Improvements Blurred By Global Turmoil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ocean Rate Report: Saudi Attacks Spark Higher Tanker Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With DHT Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHT) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.