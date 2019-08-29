DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DHT Holdings Inc.
|5
|1.73
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
|TORM plc
|8
|0.87
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates DHT Holdings Inc. and TORM plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has DHT Holdings Inc. and TORM plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DHT Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-2.3%
|-1.1%
|TORM plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DHT Holdings Inc. and TORM plc are owned by institutional investors at 45.1% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DHT Holdings Inc.
|-8.87%
|-4.07%
|4.24%
|40.2%
|30.79%
|44.13%
|TORM plc
|-1.4%
|-26.65%
|37.37%
|5.81%
|0%
|43.62%
For the past year DHT Holdings Inc. was more bullish than TORM plc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors DHT Holdings Inc. beats TORM plc.
DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
