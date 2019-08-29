DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.73 N/A -0.14 0.00 TORM plc 8 0.87 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates DHT Holdings Inc. and TORM plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DHT Holdings Inc. and TORM plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DHT Holdings Inc. and TORM plc are owned by institutional investors at 45.1% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc. was more bullish than TORM plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DHT Holdings Inc. beats TORM plc.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.