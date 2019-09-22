DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Shipping company, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DHT Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.30% -1.10% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares DHT Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for DHT Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 113.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DHT Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DHT Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. DHT Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DHT Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

DHT Holdings Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.58. In other hand, DHT Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.