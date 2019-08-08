DHT Holdings (DHT) to pay $0.02 on Aug 29, 2019; Stelliam Investment Management LP Lifted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 45.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp acquired 10,200 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 32,500 shares with $3.30M value, up from 22,300 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $16.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 3.92 million shares traded or 135.68% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) is expected to pay $0.02 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:DHT) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. DHT Holdings Inc’s current price of $5.46 translates into 0.37% yield. DHT Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 1.32M shares traded or 16.65% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $789.39 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DHT Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DHT – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With DHT Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHT) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DHT Holdings declares $0.02 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DHT Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce second quarter 2019 results Tuesday August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity. Hollis Michael L. had bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 59,642 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability reported 1.40M shares. Piedmont Invest has 4,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation reported 22,050 shares. Key Group Inc (Cayman) Limited reported 0.04% stake. Shell Asset Management holds 0.15% or 65,541 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.13% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 31,320 shares. Leavell Inv Incorporated owns 2,155 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,080 shares. Zeke Llc reported 6,489 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cap Rech Invsts holds 0.36% or 11.18 million shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 266,476 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $144 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley.