DHT Holdings (DHT) to pay $0.02 on Aug 29, 2019; M B T Financial (MBTF) Shorts Up By 79.17%

M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) had an increase of 79.17% in short interest. MBTF’s SI was 91,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 79.17% from 50,900 shares previously. With 105,600 avg volume, 1 days are for M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF)’s short sellers to cover MBTF’s short positions. The SI to M B T Financial Corp’s float is 0.51%. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 25,131 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) is expected to pay $0.02 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:DHT) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. DHT Holdings Inc’s current price of $5.18 translates into 0.39% yield. DHT Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 667,358 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $7,916 activity. Another trade for 802 shares valued at $7,916 was bought by DALY JOSEPH S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold MBT Financial Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 34,990 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 233,706 are owned by State Street. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc accumulated 121,685 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 59,622 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) or 236,225 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 37,698 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 667,447 shares in its portfolio. Fj Mgmt Limited Co owns 379,871 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 15,238 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.2% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Yakira Mgmt Incorporated holds 49,289 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0% or 15,238 shares.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $223.46 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 22.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $737.73 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

