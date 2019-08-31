Dht Holdings (DHT) Stock Rose While Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $424,000; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increased Stake in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) by $382,958

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,630 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 360,197 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,218 shares to 57,587 shares, valued at $15.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,232 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

