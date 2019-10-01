Dht Holdings (DHT) Stock Price Rose While Polygon Management LTD Cut Its Holding; City Office Reit (CIO) Holder Icm Asset Management Increased Its Position

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.01 million shares traded or 78.95% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 167,487 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn).

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 518,794 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 28,970 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.84 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Monarch Prns Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 25,684 shares. 166,816 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp. 2,997 are owned by Legg Mason. Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 0.28% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ameritas Invest Partners holds 2,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 30,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,972 are held by Commercial Bank Of America De. Ajo LP owns 0.03% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 511,823 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 63,778 shares. 152,575 are owned by Avenir Corp. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company owns 45,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio.