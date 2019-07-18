Dht Holdings (DHT) Shares Rose While Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; Botty Investors Has Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Holding

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 1.23 million shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.78 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 26,814 shares. Fulton Bank Na invested in 82,355 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.37% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 35,000 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc reported 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schaller Inv Gru holds 8,950 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.30M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 7.25 million shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 59 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 5,910 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Veritable LP holds 115,644 shares. Connors Investor has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stearns Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 16,906 shares. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 0.5% or 493,840 shares. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.