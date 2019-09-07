Dht Holdings (DHT) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Position by $312,800 as Shares Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Avis Budget Group (CAR) by $2.01 Million as Share Value Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 631,356 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 58,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 345,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, up from 286,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 512,007 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 18/04/2018 – Avis Returns to Japan With Presence at Gateway Airports; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018 WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET ADDS TWO SRS NOMINEES TO BOARD AHEAD OF MEETING

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Gp Llp reported 8,048 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 7.79M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 55,926 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 208,567 shares. U S Glob holds 0.66% or 39,718 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 122,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,389 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1,294 shares stake. 19,876 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Diligent Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,471 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 2,392 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 27,428 shares stake. Jane Street Group reported 77,907 shares stake.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 7,189 shares to 9,866 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 24,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.68 million shares to 7.17M shares, valued at $24.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).