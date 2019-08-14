Dht Holdings (DHT) Share Value Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Trimmed Stake; Shapiro Capital Management Position in At&T (T) Increased as Share Price Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 114,989 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 38583.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.92B, up from 8,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 3.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Corp reported 532,000 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited reported 256,238 shares. Nwi Ltd Partnership holds 1.62 million shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Limited reported 8,714 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 185,858 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt has 25,288 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 3.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Argent Trust has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability owns 7,439 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company owns 101,427 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Washington owns 1.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,760 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg stated it has 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 62,639 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $99.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,136 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A.

