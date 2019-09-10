Dht Holdings (DHT) Holder Polygon Management LTD Boosted Its Stake; Landscape Capital Management Position in Coresite Rlty (COR) Has Increased by $381,883

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 328,988 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 24.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 3,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The hedge fund held 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 14,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 65,594 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 961,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co holds 5,654 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 85,153 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 1,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 49,232 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 24,925 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 2,243 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Shelton Mgmt reported 259 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 9,641 shares. Asset One holds 70,477 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 12,872 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa accumulated 53,522 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 40,550 shares to 12,333 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 14,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,435 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munihldgs Nj Qlty (MUJ).

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 261% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoreSite cuts 2019 guidance on elevated churn, legal costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RCN Now Available at CoreSite’s Chicago Data Center – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.