DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 117 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 116 sold and decreased their holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 54.67 million shares, down from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 78 Increased: 45 New Position: 72.

Analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to report $0.06 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. DHX’s profit would be $3.29M giving it 15.02 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, DHI Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.605. About 71,559 shares traded. DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) has risen 79.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DHX News: 10/04/2018 – DHI GROUP INC – DURNEY WILL STAY ON IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF APRIL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY: DHI ON ITS WAY TO BECOMING PURE PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER; 22/05/2018 – DHI Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dysphagia on the Intensive Care Unit (DICE-SWISS); 08/05/2018 – DHI Group Announces $7 Million Stk Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – DHI GROUP INC SAYS IT HAS SOLD ITS HOSPITALITY BUSINESS, HCAREERS, TO VIRGIL HOLDINGS, INC. FOR APPROXIMATELY $16.5 MLN IN CASH; 09/03/2018 Trump Rolls the Dice on Kim Jong Un Summit: Balance of Power; 17/04/2018 – Rep.Ros-Lehtinen: La Falsa Transferencia de Poder de Raúl Castro en Cuba Comunista no Cambia Nada Para el Pueblo Cubano, Dice; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Element Critical CTO Featured at Bisnow’s DICE: Data Center Investment Conference & Expo East

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves’ TV ratings reach highest level since 2013 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair, AT&T negotiating under carriage extension – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair’s Dielectric Recognized in 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 8.23% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for 569,376 shares. Raging Capital Management Llc owns 754,261 shares or 6.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 3.68% invested in the company for 180,000 shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 3.63% in the stock. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 135,300 shares.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 456,088 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Fox Unit Is One Of The Purchasers Of TV Stations Being Sold As Part Of Tribune Deal — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group scandal revolves around “must-run” speeches warning about the dangers of fake news on mainstream media; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Reaches Agreement for Multi-Yr Renewals of 34 Fox Affiliations; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 31.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dice Continues to Raise the Quality Standard: Improved Relevance for Tech Job Searches & Job Alerts – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “DHI Group, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on September 25, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DHI Group Reports Growth in Ongoing Tech-Focused Revenue – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TSX at All-Time Highs: 5 Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2019! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DHI Group – 70% Potential Upside From Turnaround Of 3 Niche Job Sites By Talented New Management Team – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

DHI Group, Inc. provides specialized Websites focused on select professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $197.69 million. It operates through three divisions: Tech & Clearance, Global Industry Group, and Healthcare. It has a 22.53 P/E ratio. The firm operates Dice that provides job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet career network that matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.