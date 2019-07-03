DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 153.43 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.29% 0.29% 1.98% 0% 0% 1.78% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.