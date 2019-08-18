DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

As Conglomerates companies, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 Seaboard Corporation 4,105 0.67 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Seaboard Corporation. Seaboard Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Seaboard Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Seaboard Corporation is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Seaboard Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Seaboard Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has weaker performance than Seaboard Corporation

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.