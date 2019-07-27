DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

As Conglomerates companies, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 153.43 Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Landcadia Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.29% 0.29% 1.98% 0% 0% 1.78% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.