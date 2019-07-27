DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

As Conglomerates companies, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|153.43
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Demonstrates DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Landcadia Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.9% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.29%
|0.29%
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings Inc.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
