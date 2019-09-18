DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.