DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

We will be comparing the differences between DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 33.7% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.