DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

We will be comparing the differences between DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|123.49
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 33.7% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-1.21%
|3.61%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|5.15%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
