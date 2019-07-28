DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparison side by side

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 153.43 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38

Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Twelve Seas Investment Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. Competitively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.29% 0.29% 1.98% 0% 0% 1.78% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.