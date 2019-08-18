DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.