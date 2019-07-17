DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 35.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. N/A 10 153.43 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the rivals is -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.29% 0.29% 1.98% 0% 0% 1.78% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.77 and has 3.57 Quick Ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Dividends

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s competitors beat DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.