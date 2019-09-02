DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. N/A 10 123.49 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Dividends

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.