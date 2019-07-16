DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 153.43 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.07 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2%

Liquidity

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares and 69.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.29% 0.29% 1.98% 0% 0% 1.78% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.