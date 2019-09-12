DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Comparing side by side

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 121.83 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Liquidity

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 6.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 29.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 5.15% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.