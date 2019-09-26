DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) Comparison side by side

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 33.7% and 56.12% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.