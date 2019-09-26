DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) Comparison side by side

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|123.49
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 33.7% and 56.12% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-1.21%
|3.61%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|5.15%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.