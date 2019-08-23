DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|123.49
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-1.21%
|3.61%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|5.15%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.