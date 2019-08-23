DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.