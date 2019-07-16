DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU)

As Conglomerates businesses, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85 Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.05% and 13.42% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 3.33% 2.36% 2.36% 4.33% 0% 2.84%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.