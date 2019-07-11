DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 16 0.69 N/A 1.39 12.08

Table 1 demonstrates DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has higher revenue and earnings than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average target price is $34, while its potential upside is 73.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.