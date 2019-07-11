DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|149.85
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|16
|0.69
|N/A
|1.39
|12.08
Table 1 demonstrates DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has higher revenue and earnings than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average target price is $34, while its potential upside is 73.29%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.3%
|1.31%
|3.19%
|0%
|0%
|2.14%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|1.57%
|1.33%
|6.52%
|8.45%
|7.48%
|35.1%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
