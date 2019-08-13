DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

As Conglomerates businesses, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.05% and 52.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.