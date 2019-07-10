DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|149.85
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.05% and 65% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.3%
|1.31%
|3.19%
|0%
|0%
|2.14%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.08%
|2.38%
|3.92%
|3.19%
|3.4%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
