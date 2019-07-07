DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) Comparing side by side

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares and 21.5% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.