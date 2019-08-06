DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparison side by side

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|118.72
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 8 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
