DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparison side by side

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 8 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.