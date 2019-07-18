DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) Comparison side by side

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86

Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KBL Merger Corp. IV appears to has than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.