DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Comparison side by side

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 20.47M 0.09 118.72 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 0.00 68.78M 0.08 135.87

Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 201,278,269.42% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 672,994,129.16% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has weaker performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.