DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

Table 1 demonstrates DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Allegro Merger Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is presently more affordable than Allegro Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.05% and 64.72% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Allegro Merger Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.