DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) Contrasting side by side

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.