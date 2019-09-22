DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) Contrasting side by side

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|118.72
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
