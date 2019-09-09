Df Dent & Co Holding in Wayfair (W) Lifted by $4.63 Million as Shares Declined; Viasat (VSAT) Market Valuation Declined While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Position by $7.51 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 97,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.83M, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 220,884 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Wayfair (W) by 173.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 31,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 49,349 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 18,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wayfair for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 1.24M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,168 shares to 27,456 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,892 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 5,224 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 2,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jump Trading Limited Liability Co reported 3,943 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 1,584 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 5.46 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co invested in 225 shares. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0.02% or 19,392 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 10,529 shares. Homrich Berg holds 14,840 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,160 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability owns 10,447 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 21,232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability owns 2,106 shares. Cambridge Investment Research owns 2,805 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 9,952 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 59,223 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.08% or 6,000 shares. Aperio Limited Co stated it has 4,256 shares. Moreover, Nwq Investment Mngmt has 0.71% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 418,873 shares. Art Advsr Lc owns 0.05% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 10,467 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd invested in 16,668 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 151,579 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation owns 59,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Baupost Group Incorporated Limited Liability Ma reported 13.73M shares or 8.94% of all its holdings. Mig Lc owns 54,176 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 43,355 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 9,500 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 13,473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md owns 16,759 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 192,309 shares to 931,042 shares, valued at $37.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Supervielle S A.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.