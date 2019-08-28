Df Dent & Co Upped Its Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Stake by $2.88 Million; Valuation Declined; As Centene (CNC) Share Price Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Its Stake by $17.28 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 326,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 659,316 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04 million, up from 333,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 3.76M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 222.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 75,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 109,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 34,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 172,098 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 15,390 shares to 10,920 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 199,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 4.02 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 42.27M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Moore And holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 10,459 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas reported 2 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 82,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.08% or 183,660 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hartford Mngmt Company has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 45,180 shares. 277,263 are held by Prelude Mngmt. 7,600 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Ny. 479,731 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa. Holderness holds 0.14% or 5,650 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.07% or 4.13M shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 8,421 shares to 29,433 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,673 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 94,840 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 336,379 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 3,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Gru Ltd Partnership holds 9,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cna Fincl Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 0.01% or 5,385 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 0.12% or 6,000 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks invested in 130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 25,611 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.02% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 384,662 were accumulated by Endeavour Cap Advisors. Citigroup owns 16,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 20,733 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Qs Limited Co stated it has 34,284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.