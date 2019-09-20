Df Dent & Co Increases Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL); Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 5,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,958 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.12. About 1.19M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP)

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 9,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 768,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.92M, up from 758,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $260.17. About 74,120 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 334,733 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 610,932 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 34,676 are owned by Beach Counsel Pa. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.97% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). South Dakota Council owns 161,480 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 34,763 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 131,697 shares. Voya Llc accumulated 1.98M shares. Prentiss Smith & Communications accumulated 3,274 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 42,859 were accumulated by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0.86% or 240,721 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.70B for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 17,173 shares to 605,956 shares, valued at $74.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 347,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49 million shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).