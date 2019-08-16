Df Dent & Co Lifted Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Stake by $1.95 Million; Trillium Asset Management Raised Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 187.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 25,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 38,894 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 13,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 168,147 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 149,895 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.48M, up from 145,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $100.45. About 633,495 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board owns 11,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sun Life Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 228 shares. Natixis has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Roberts Glore & Inc Il reported 13,098 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 7,100 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 1.98M shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 10,878 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc accumulated 4,920 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 152,840 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,171 shares. 567 are owned by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 77,063 shares. Sit Inv Associates holds 82,400 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 70,060 shares to 312,990 shares, valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,380 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ACMA notifies Quest Diagnostics of unauthorized access – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 585 shares to 92,964 shares, valued at $109.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,875 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cheesecake Factory and Consolidated Edison – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) CEO Gus Griffin on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MGP (MGPI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pembroke Mngmt has 2.8% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 335,980 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 27,078 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 5,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest Communications Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 152,175 are owned by Ami Asset. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Bb&T has invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Principal Fin Gp invested in 0.01% or 102,204 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 23,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mairs & Pwr stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 7,783 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).