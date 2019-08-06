Df Dent & Co Holding in Wayfair (W) Has Boosted by $4.63 Million as Shares Declined; Trellus Management Company Lifted Its Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Holding by $318,570 as Valuation Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Wayfair (W) by 173.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 31,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 49,349 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 18,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wayfair for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 454,576 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video)

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 17,887 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.22M shares to 240,311 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Lab N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 209,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,412 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. $1.67 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Conine Steven on Monday, February 11. Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group invested in 0% or 1,336 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 369,096 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 21,232 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Ellington Mgmt Group has invested 0.4% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 321,364 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Prelude Limited holds 640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,000 shares stake. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,683 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Stevens Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 8,373 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

