Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding By $1.26 Million; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Has 0.67 Sentiment

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 9,084 shares as Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 105,673 shares with $14.77 million value, down from 114,757 last quarter. Johnson And Johnson Com now has $348.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 24 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 36 cut down and sold equity positions in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 19.76 million shares, down from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 23 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) stake by 47,766 shares to 576,540 valued at $45.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) stake by 25,380 shares and now owns 38,894 shares. Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $16.90 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

683 Capital Management Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 840,000 shares.

The stock decreased 9.66% or $0.0333 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3115. About 762,995 shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) has declined 88.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 09/05/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE SAYS WATT HAS SERVED AS SVP, FINANCE SINCE JAN. 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M