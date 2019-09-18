Df Dent & Co Cut Mastercard (MA) Position by $1.61 Million as Valuation Rose; Tcw Group Lowered Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake by $333,200 as Stock Price Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 245,968 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 265,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 1.64M shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 6,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 454,437 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.21M, down from 460,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.74M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.19 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 34,283 were reported by Martin Currie Ltd. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 7.1% or 40,090 shares. 2.11 million are held by Coatue Mngmt Ltd. Hbk Investments Lp accumulated 2,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mngmt Communications invested in 28,736 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northern Tru Corporation has 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11.39 million shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.38% or 39,563 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 3.05 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 20,000 were reported by Howard Hughes Med Institute. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 9,239 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.21% or 18,491 shares in its portfolio.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL) by 30,487 shares to 158,028 shares, valued at $172.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invests Ltd Llc owns 124 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cipher LP reported 220,004 shares stake. 70,150 were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Essex Services owns 0.17% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 32,960 shares. Clough Prns LP has 1.51M shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability owns 49,875 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc reported 125,695 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd has 69,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tegean Management Limited Liability has 3.95% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Thornburg Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.73% or 15.88 million shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc reported 570 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 270 shares. 500 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 106,244 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,600 worth of stock.

